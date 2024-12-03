Seven charities and community groups in Lochgelly awarded Harmony Energy Income Trust Community Fund

Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), a UK-listed energy storage fund, today announced that seven charities and community groups in Lochgelly, Fife, have been selected to receive grants from the HEIT Little Raith Community Fund.

The community fund is allocated to initiatives located within a 5-mile radius of HEIT’s Little Raith battery energy storage system (BESS) in Lochgelly. These local community initiatives are estimated to directly benefit over 5,000 individuals, according to the charities and community groups supported by the fund.

Allocations are based on the positive impact each initiative is expected to have on the local community and/or the natural environment. From providing essential care packs to vulnerable individuals, to supporting local environment enhancement, and educating and developing opportunities for younger generations, the fund provides an important opportunity to help communities in Lochgelly thrive during these challenging times.

Lucie Peralta Agass, Harmony Energy’s Head of Sustainability, said: “The community funds are an important way in which HEIT supports communities located near its sites. We are grateful for all the applications we receive, and it is a privilege to be able to help these worthwhile initiatives. I am thrilled to see the community fund being allocated to projects that benefit our younger generation and those in need in Fife, expanding Harmony’s positive community impact.”

A spokesperson from the Parent Council of Denend Primary School said: “The support from the HEIT Little Raith Community Fund will enable us to transform our concrete playground into a more inspirational and well-being-focused hub for the students. In addition to the new cycle route, buddy benches, artworks and planters, we are also planning to install a sensory wall that will benefit the neurodiverse students.”

Committed to operating responsibly and promoting positive environmental and social change, HEIT’s assets are crucial in achieving Net Zero, contributing to energy security and affordability.

Each of HEIT’s operational sites features a dedicated community fund aimed at supporting initiatives that positively impact people and/or enhance the natural environment. HEIT’s contribution amounts to £100 per MW stored at each of our sites annually from the start of commercial operations.

Below, further details are provided on the community initiatives being supported by HEIT Little Raith Community Fund, and the important work each initiative is doing to promote social and environmental sustainability:

Denend Primary School Parent Council: Funds supported with playground improvements, transforming the school playground into a dynamic hub for promoting learning, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The Cottage Family Centre Christmas Appeal: Funds go towards a Christmas appeal to provide essential support and basic necessities during the holiday season to families and children facing poverty and various challenges, including meals, utilities assistance, toys, and clothing.

Cardenden Community Council: Funds go to a joint venture with the Community Council, Development Forum, and Environment Group to provide flower baskets to enhance the local environment, involving and benefiting the whole community.

Knights Templar Goodwill Charity of Scotland Care Packs: Funds will help the charity continue providing essential Care Packs to people in need in the community, containing items vital for individuals living in poverty, such as toiletries, water and warm clothing. By ensuring access to basic necessities, the organisation plays a crucial role in supporting vulnerable individuals.

Lochgelly Band: Expanding the music opportunities across the community, nurturing the next generation of musicians and ensuring its continued presence in the community. Funding helps launch two new groups: a youth/development band offering free brass instrument tuition and a percussion ensemble for experienced percussionists.

St. Patrick’s RC Primary School Parent Council: Funding will help subsidise an educational school trip for pupils, ensuring equal opportunities for all students regardless of financial constraints.

Lochgelly Children's Gala: Funding going towards a community children's gala - a fun day out for families, with special consideration for children from all backgrounds, ensuring no child misses out.

Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), HEIT prioritises Quality Education (SDG 4) and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11) to create positive environmental and social change. For more information about HEIT’s community initiatives, visit the Harmony Energy official website.