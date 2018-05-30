Sex offender breached order in Glenrothes after being released

A sex offender was released early from jail and just eight days later he breached a court order aimed at protecting the public.

George Grieve (38) appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was jailed for 18 months.

Grieve, a prisoner at Perth, admitted that being subject to a sexual offences prevention order imposed in July 2015, requiring him to inform the offender management unit of any social relationship with an adult female, he breached this between March 1 and April 1 at Malcolm Road, Glenrothes.

Grieve was released early from his previous jail term on February 21.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “It was your obligation to be aware of the conditions placed on you.

“You had just been released from a sentence for an identical offence so it must have been at the forefront of your mind.”

He sent Grieve back to jail to serve 10 months of his existing sentence and another eight months for the latest offence.