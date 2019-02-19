Sex offender showed boys sick video of himself

A serial sex offender in Fife who had groups of young boys round to his house before twice showing youths vile pictures of himself was today behind bars.

Lee Redgrave – a registered sex offender who has two previous convictions for using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour – has been locked up after showing boys aged 14 and 15 the sick images of himself.

One was a video depicting Redgrave carrying out an act on himself with a sex toy, while the other showed a piercing on his genitals.

In both instances the boys he showed the pictures to were at his house in St Andrews, with a group of friends when he showed them the images.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court that in the first incident Redgrave suddenly told a 15-year-old boy “watch this” before showing him the video.

He said: “The complainer recognised the accused as the man in the video and also recognised the accused’s bedroom from said video.

“The accused stated it was himself in the video.”

On the second occasion Redgrave told a 14-year-old boy that he was “finding it difficult urinating” because of a piercing.

Mr Duncan added: “The boy stated he would not have a piercing.

“The accused then showed him a picture which was contained on his phone of pierced genitals.

“He stated it was his genitals.

“Police were contacted on September 27, 2018 by the mother of the second boy in relation to her son being shown the image.

“The accused admitted to police having the images on his phone but said he had never shown them.

“He has been subject to a sexual offences prevention order since November 2, 2012 for a period of ten years.

“It prohibits him from having deliberate contact with any child under the age of 16.”

Redgrave (35) a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act committed in September last year and one of beraching a sexual offences prevention order on the same dates.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence for social work background reports and remanded Redgrave in custody meantime.

