Sexual predator back in prison over indecent images

A pervert, previously jailed for preying on young Fife schoolgirls on the internet, is back behind bars after being caught with indecent images of children.

When police raided his house, Graham King admitted to officers that he had “tons” of child porn on his devices.

King (54) from Glenrothes and currently a prisoner at Perth, was back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He was jailed there in 2010 for offences carried out when living in Cairneyhill.

He admitted his latest offences, committed between March 13 and April 26 at Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes, where he was in possession of indecent images of children.

Some of the sick movies were in the ‘A’ category, which covers the most serious type of material.

Depute fiscal Kyrsten Buist said police received intelligence about indecent images of children being accessed and inquiries led them to King’s home after obtaining a warrant.

“His wife answered the door and the accused was in the back garden,” the depute continued.

On being told why the officers were there, King said: “It’ll be on that,” pointing at a tablet, “that’s got tons on it.”

Indecent images and movies were found on the tablet and also on King’s mobile phome.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and King will be sentenced on September 18.

King will remain remanded in custody, where he has been since April.

In 2010, King was jailed for a year at the same court after preying on local schoolgirls using internet chat lines and sending them indecent images via his webcam.

He told one girl that he was 18 and from Milesmark. He told the girl she was “gorgeous” and tried to get her telephone number.

He admitted sending pictures of himself committing a sex act on himself to three 12-year-old girls.

One of the schoolgirls submitted a victim impact statement in which she said she was scared to leave her home after the incident and suspected every male she saw as being responsible.