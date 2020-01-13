Share your views on River Leven

People who live, travel or work between Cameron Bridge and Levenmouth are being asked to give their opinions on what parts of the area require improvement.

The Leven Programme is a regeneration initiative which is focused on local people and the environment.

The first part of the project is about improving the stretch of the River Leven between Cameron Bridge and Levenmouth.

This will involve creating a network of paths and cycle ways, which will connect the local communities of Buckhaven, Methil, Methilhill, Leven and Windygates.

The project also aims to improve the river and bring some of the derelict land along the river into use.

Now SEPA wants the views of local residents.

The consultation asks what are the main issues stopping people from enjoying the river and what improvements could be made that would make locals want to spend more time there.

To take part, visit: consultation.sepa.org.uk/the-leven/connectivity-project-survey/consult_view. The consultation will be open until April 3.