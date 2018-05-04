Sheep put down after being badly injured by dogs

More sheep have been attacked by dogs, prompting police to renew appeals to owners to control their pets.

There has been a spate of incidents in the Kingdom, leading to some animals having to be put down.

Sheep worrying in Fife

On Sunday, April 8, in Falkland, two ewes and a lamb were attacked.

The lamb suffered severe puncture wounds and a suspected broken back, and had to be put down.

Police said a 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, April 13, in the Glencraig area, a ewe was found seriously injured from a suspected dog attack and had to be destroyed.

And, between Monday April 30, and Tuesday May 1, in the Cults area, two sheep were attacked.

One was found dead and the other had to be put down due to severity of injuries to it’ face and head.

Enquiries into these incidents continue, and officers are urging walkers to keep their dogs under control at all times when around livestock.

Inspector Jane Combe of Cupar Police Station said: “Four animals in under four weeks have suffered painful and unnecessary deaths, with three farmers being forced to end their own animals lives.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and, as we head towards the better weather, we are taking this opportunity to remind all dog walkers and owners of their responsibilities.

“Dogs attacking, chasing and being in close proximity to sheep can all be considered livestock worrying.

‘‘A dog nearby can cause sheep to panic and flee, resulting in serious injury or even death.

“All dogs are capable of chasing livestock and they do not understand the impact this can have, however you do.

“Avoid fields with livestock when out walking and keep dogs on a short lead where this isn’t possible.”

Information about livestock worrying can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.