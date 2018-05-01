Sheku Bayoh family to sue police chief over death in custody

The family of a Kirkcaldy man who died after being restrained in police custody have demanded answers from Police Scotland as the anniversary of his death approaches.

Sheku Bayoh was detained by police on May 3, 2015, at Hayfield Road, and his family is now suing the chief constable of Police Scotland.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Sheku Bayo, and a march was held in 2015.

Police say they had been responding to reports of a man behaving erratically and brandishing a knife.

A number of officers used CS spray and batons as he was taken into custody, but he later died.

A statement released today from his family’s lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “On May 3 it will be the three years since Sheku Bayoh was restrained by up to nine police officers and lost his life.

“Since then Sheku’s loved ones have waited for clarity as to the circumstances in which their beloved son, brother and partner died.

Police on Hayfield road Kirkcaldy on May 4, 2015.

“Despite the passage of time, their pain remains raw and their grief made worse by the failure of the authorities to provide them with the answers they are entitled to.

“Now they have decided enough is enough and on Wednesday Sheku’s family will reveal the full details of the civil action, as well as the new demands they will now place on the Scottish Government and Crown Office.

“Also on Wednesday INQUEST’s Director, Deborah Coles will raise the unacceptable delay in uncovering the truth and establishing accountability with Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism.

“The family allege that Police Scotland’s officers failed in their duty of reasonable care to protect the life of Sheku Bayoh.

Aamer Anwar

“No amount of money will bring Sheku Bayoh back – this, for the family, is about justice.”

A press conference is to be held tomorrow with the family of Sheku Bayoh at the Royal Faculty in Procurators of Glasgow at 11.15am.