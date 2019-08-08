Shell announces 72 hours of flaring at Mossmorran this weekend

Shell have announced they are to conduct three days of planned flaring.

The company’s NGL plant will commence flaring at 10am this Saturday (August 10) and will last for 72 hours, according to Shell’s plant manager Teresa Waddington.

She said: “This weekend we will start our annual ‘turnaround’ at the Shell Fife NGL Plant, where we will reduce production over a 15-day period in order to carry out planned investment and maintenance on the plant.

“As part of this turnaround, I would like to notify the local community of planned, intermittent, low intensity use of the Fife NGL flare stack during a period of 72 hours, beginning from 10am on Saturday, August 10.

“We will use the flare to empty the pipes and vessels on Module 3, which then enables us to complete testing on our safety systems and maintenance on the Module’s safety-critical valves.

“The plant preparation will be phased in order to minimise the flaring rates as far as possible.”

You may also be interested in:

Police seal off area after late night Kirkcaldy incident

Union calls for probe into Havelock collapse

Road closures in Kirkcaldy announced ahead of town’s first half marathon

She said locals should not be alarmed by the process.

She added: “Please rest assured that there is no risk to the local community, and that we will take measures to minimise the impact of the flare stack.

“We have informed the regulator SEPA of our intention.

“This is a necessary activity that we undertake, and represents our ongoing investment to ensure the plant continues to operate effectively and to high safety standards.”