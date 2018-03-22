Shock as Subway closes in Kirkcaldy

Staff at Kirkcaldy’s Subway outlet in the Mercat have been left reeling after the shop closed with short notice.

Bosses at the store informed staff on Wednesday night that the store would close the following day.

Management have refused to comment.

A total of eight staff, a mixture of full and part-time workers, are affected by the closure.

It is understood that there may be positions elsewhere for Kirkcaldy staff, but only in Glenrothes, St Andrews, or Edinburgh’s Gyle Centre.

Despite Thursday being the last day, the sandwich store had no signs up informing customers that it was due to close late that day.

The Press understands that the reason given to staff was that the lease had run out, and the owner is not prepared to renew it due to high rates.

Some have noted a marked reduction in footfall since the closure of BHS nearby.

One staff member said: “We are all completely shocked. We were only informed about the closure yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

“We had no idea this was about to happen.

“There may be options to move, but we’ve been told nothing about hours or any other information regarding what store.”

One retailer in the centre, who did not wish to be named, said: “This will have a huge impact on the shopping centre.

“This is about the only food outlet that caters for younger people and brings them into the shopping centre, and they are the lifeblood of keeping the centre going.

“It’ll have a significant impact on traders at this end of the shopping centre, and the Mercat as a whole.”

The Subway management have refused to comment.