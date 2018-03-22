Shock as Subway to close in Kirkcaldy

Staff at Kirkcaldy’s Subway outlet in the Mercat have been left reeling after being told that today is their last day.

Bosses at the store informed staff just last night that the store wouild close at the end of today.

Management have refused to comment.

A total of eight staff, a mixture of full and part-time workers, are affected by the closure.

It is understood that there may be positions elsewhere for Kirkcaldy staff, but only in Glenrothes, St Andrews, or Edinburgh’s Gyle Centre.

Despite being the last day, the sandwich store has no signs up informing customers that it will close at the end of today.

The Press understands that the reason given to staff was that the lease had run out, and the owner is not prepared to renew it due to high rates.

Some have noted a marked reduction in footfall since the closure of BHS nearby.

One staff member said: “We are all completely shocked. We were only informed about the closure yesterday afternoon.

“We had no idea this was about to happen.

“There may be options to move, but we’ve been told nothing about hours or any other information regarding what store.”

One retailer in the centre, who did not wish to be named, said: “This will have a huge impact on the shopping centre.

“This is about the only food outlet that caters for younger people and brings them into the shopping centre, and they are the lifeblood of keeping the centre going.

“It’ll have a significant impact on traders at this end of the shopping centre, and the Mercat as a whole.”

The Subway management have refused to comment.