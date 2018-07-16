Shop and cafe plan to replace garage in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy may be replacing a car garage with a new shop and cafe.

A planning application has been submitted to change Drive In on Oriel Road to a David’s Kitchen.

The new store would feature grocery shopping as well as a cafe providing hot and cold food.

The shop hopes to provide community shopping, which is accessible to all, stating that the next nearest shop – an Aldi – mainly caters to those with cars doing a larger shop.

David’s Kitchen, which has another property in Glenrothes, provides fresh, ready-made meals which are cooked in store.

The team also won Food To Go Retailer of the year at the SLR Grocer Awards.

The application is still pending approval at a planning meeting.