Shutter project adds colour to Buckhaven

A new project has been launched aimed at brightening up the streets of Buckhaven.

The ‘Shutter Project’ involves local artists and school children working together to paint shutters on shop fronts in the town.

The group is working on shop fronts along College Street, and has so far painted a video game inspired piece of art on one shutter, which features iconic characters Mario and Pac-Man.

Children from Levenmouth Academy have been designing the artwork and painting the shutters, with the help of the local artists.

Similar projects have been run throughout Fife, including in Glenrothes.

The project is funded by Fife Council, which is working with Buckhaven Beehive on the scheme.

Blair Denwette, chair of the Beehive, said: “We were keen to be involved because anything we do starts with a community want.

“It’s about getting the community involved and doing the designs and the painting, so they have ownership of it.

“It’s all about local people and getting them to see positive things in Levenmouth – and that it doesn’t have to be expensive.

“It also doesn’t have to be other people coming along and doing it.”

Mr Denwette said the shutter project would “make a lot of difference” to College Street.

All of the shutters feature a link to the rail line.

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convenor of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “This is a fantastic project to improve the image of the Buckhaven shopping area.

“It’s great to see the shop owners getting involved with the artist and the Levenmouth Academy pupils.

“The theme is history and it’s very interesting to see what the young people of today see as history.

“I have seen this project in other areas and it looks fantastic.

“I’m sure that this will attract more visitors to the local area.

“Often Buckhaven is bypassed by walkers on the Fife Coastal Path, but I’m sure this will give them a reason to ensure they do not miss out on Buckhaven.”