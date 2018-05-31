Sign and share our petition to bring a cinema to Kirkcaldy

It’s time to bring a cinema back to the heart of Kirkcaldy.

The demolition of the old swimming pool clears the site earmarked for a multiplex development which holds the key to the future of our town centre.

In January, we declared 2018 the Year of Delivery for all the major projects politicians and key players have have talked about for too long.

Now, it’s time to ramp up the pressure by asking you to back a new campaign to send a very clear message to the owners of the Mercat and cinema operators- make Kirkcaldy your next development.

This town has shown the patience of a saint waiting on the stars aligning for a developer to commit.

Time’s up. With the pool demolished, we are one major step closer to a re-development that MUST be built around a cinema complex.

But, right now, there is no-one in the frame to operate it, so we need to speak up to make sure this town’s case is heard loud and clear.

Securing a cinema operator can hinge on the support of the community. This is where you come in. If an operator is looking at more than one town, then we need to make sure our voice is louder than any other.

Today we launch a petition to do just that. And the more names we can amass, the stronger Kirkcaldy’s voice will be.

We will send it to the very top of La Salle Investments - the company which runs the Mercat Shopping Centre - not only to keep the pressure on them to deliver, but to also strengthen their case with a potential operator. We know a cinema will work in this town.

The business case for a cinema on our waterfront is compelling. It would reinvigorate the night-time economy, and bring vibrancy back to the area.

The community and social case for establishing as cinema is equally strong.

Unlike other places, the cinema would be in the very heart of the town. That alone makes it incredibly accessible to people who rely on public transport - people who struggle to get to out of town multiplexes.

And that network of buses, trains as well as car parking makes it a key destination for people across central Fife.

We can make it happen by speaking louder than ever - so please sign our petition, online or in print.

Your signature can make a difference.

So, sign and share HERE We Want A Cinema