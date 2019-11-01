Silver Gilt is reward for Kirkcaldy group’s hard work

Members of Growing Kirkcaldy are delighted to have been presented with a Silver Gilt award in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

Representatives from the group, which promotes and develops horticultural projects in the town, were invited to the award ceremony which was held recently at the Royal Horticultural Society headquarters in London.

Pictured from left is Andrew Brown who is on the management team of Ravenscraig Walled Garden as well as on the Growing Kirkcaldy committee, Baroness Floella Benjamin, who presented the awards and Judith Kerr. Pic: RHS/Richard Dawson. RHS Britain in Bloom Awards 2019 which was held at the RHS Lindley Hall on Friday 25th October 2019...Pictured is Kirkcaldy (Scotland) - Silver Gilt Award in the Small City Category with Baroness Floella Benjamin. Photography by Richard Dawson ABIPP. Vision2photo Photography. 23 Leigh Road. Andover. Hampshire. SP10 2AP. Tel 07946 590988. Email richard@vision2photo.co.uk.www.vision2photo.co.uk.

Growing Kirkcaldy was one of just three Fife groups chosen to represent Scotland in the prestigious Britain in Bloom finals this year.

And it joined 70 other groups from the across the UK to compete across 12 categories for the chance to be selected as the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful place in the country.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy crash: Police hunt driver after car flips on side

Tributes paid to Willie Clarke, the last Communist councillor in the UK

Plans to turn Fife venue into Grand Ole Opry of Scotland

Judith Kerr, secretary of Growing Kirkcaldy, said they really enjoyed the event: “Five of us were invited and attended and the awards were presented by baroness Floella Benjamin OBE.

“We were really pleased to be awarded a Silver Gilt. So many people work in different parts of the town to look after their area and I hope they are proud their effort has been recognised.”

Alice Soper, chairman, added: “Once more we are delighted Kirkcaldy has been recognised as a community that is determined to make the town look and feel good.

“That recognition includes all the work done by the various groups and organisations which supported us including the Fife Council parks and open spaces team, Kirkcaldy4All and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.”

Judith said the positive comments from the judges following their visit to Kirkcaldy in August included: Kirkcaldy’s regeneration from its industrial past of coal mining and linoleum and linen production is moving forward apace.

The judges also recognised the driving force behind the environmental improvements in the town is the Growing Kirkcaldy group in partnership with Fife Council, Greener Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy4All and the many voluntary community groups and organisations in the town.

They said tour highlights included the manicured War Memorial Gardens - particulatly the traditional bedding displays and the high standard and maintenance of the grass and planted areas in the garden.

They also singled out Ravenscraig Castle with its stunning views, the Merchant House garden and the floral displays on the Esplanade.

The overall impression of Kirkcaldy on the judging tour was of a strong community with a rich history and a Growing Kirkcaldy group determined to make a difference in their town for the benefit of residents and visitors.

Work for the winter is now beginning with the members clearing out barrier baskets and planting them with bulbs; developing the stumpery at the Galleries with planting set to begin there soon.

The team will be in the Mercat Shopping Centre on November 9 and 16 taking orders for Christmas wreaths with the proceeds going towards hanging baskets and other enhancements in the town centre next summer.