Silverburn Park path upgraded

Work improving the core path between Silverburn Park and the beach is now complete.

Fife Council has invested £15,572 improving the existing core path following requests from two local charities – FEAT and Homelands Trust.

Contractor Andrew Cook (Builders) Ltd started the work in February and completed the project in early April, before the golf season began. Leven Links course manager, David Gray helped decide the best route of the path as it runs along the edge of the golf course.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of Community and Housing Services Committee, said: “Maintaining and improving our core paths is an invaluable asset to the region. Fife’s Core Path network helps increase access to green space, links neighbouring communities and encourages an active lifestyle; improving people’s health and wellbeing.”

Convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, Councillor Ken Caldwell, said: “I’m pleased to see the path between Silverburn and the beach has been improved, making access easier. This project is an example of listening to what our communities want and making it happen. We’re committed to supporting projects that improve our area, get people outdoors and encourage visitors to Levenmouth.”

The improved path now allows better access for buggies, mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

Jan Kerr of Homelands Trust-Fife, a local charity providing wheelchair accessible self-catering, said: “The path has been created to make access to the beach easier for more users.”