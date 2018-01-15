Simply ‘Mr Glenrothes’ - Tributes pour in for David Nelson

Tributes have been made to one of Fife’s leading community activists, David Nelson, who died suddenly this morning.

Described as ‘Mr Glenrothes’ by many for the role he played in various aspects of the town, he died at his Lundin Crescent home earlier today.

Best known for his positions as secretary of the town’s popular CISWO Club and chairman of Auchmuty & Dovecot Tenants and Residents Association, Mr Nelson was also a much heralded campaigner, and community leader.

The 61-year-old was also one of the country’s most notable campaigners against introduction of the Bedroom Tax, winning a landmark test case in the Scottish courts against the Department of Work and Pensions in 2013.

In more recent times, he helped oversee the relocation of the CISWO Club, paving the way for the much needed town centre redevelopment of Glenrothes.

He is also at the head of plans to revitalise Warout Stadium in Glenrothes and spent a large amount of his time supporting those residents who had fallen on hard times.

Ian Robertson, chairman of Glenrothes Tenants and Residents Association, and a close friend of Mr Nelson, said his passing was an “indescribable loss to Glenrothes”.

“He was ‘Mr Glenrothes’, the work he has done for this town, for many of its residents, and the CISWO Club can not be underestimated.

It’s a massive loss, but our thoughts must now go to his family.”