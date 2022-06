The incident happened in Christie Avenue in Leven.

Three fire appliances raced to the scene around 11:30pm.

The fire was on the ground floor of the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire happened late last night in Christie Avenue

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ““Firefighters extinguished a fire on the ground floor and outside wall of a two-storey house.

“Six casualties were taken to hospital.”