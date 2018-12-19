Skater’s moving tribute to Kirkcaldy car crash pals Ethan King and Connor Aird

A talented figure skater from Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club has paid a touching tribute to two friends who were killed in a car crash.

Keegan Cairns (16), of Woodside, Glenrothes, dedicated a solo routine in the club’s three Christmas shows of Stars on Ice, held at Fife Ice Arena last weekend, to Ethan King and Connor Aird.

The two 17-year-olds from Kirkcaldy were killed as the result of the crash on the Standing Stane road between Leven and Kirkcaldy on November 11.

They were passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa which left the A915 around 8.45am.

Ethan died at the scene and Connor later in hospital.

Their deaths deeply affected Keegan, who had been friends with them after meeting socially through friends.

And although he wasn’t scheduled to do a solo in the ice skating show, he decided he wanted to do the special performance for them just a week before it was due to take place.

“Lots of friends had done sponsored events or things and I felt I wanted to do something in their memory and this was the best way I could think of,” said Keegan, who has been skating since he was just three years old.

“I talked to Jackie Coubrough, my coach, and we came up with the two-minute routine which I performed to the song See You Again by Charie Puth, which also had special meaning in its lyrics.

“Jackie was great and designed and made my top which had the numbers 11 and 17 stitched on the back – Ethan and Connor’s numbers from their Glenrothes Athletic football strips.

“I did the first performance at the dress rehearsal when there were lots of schoolchildren there.

“The announcer read out a wee bit about why I was doing the routine and it was very poignant.

“I did it at all three shows and I broke down every time because it was so emotional, but everyone seemed to enjoy it. Ethan’s family came along to one show, which made it even more special.

“I put a video of my performance on my Facebook page with a wee comment thanking everyone. It has had almost 9000 views and all the feedback has been very positive.”

Keegan is doing a final performance of the routine at Fife Flyers’ game against Glasgow Clan on Saturday night.