Slice of creativity for new Kirkcaldy business

My Cherry Pie, based in the High Street just two doors down from Betty Nicols pub, sells original handmade copper enamel and silver jewellery as well as trinket dishes, bowls and soy-waxed candles.

Gail, who launched the new shop a month ago, is looking forward to letting customers see her at work and buying the unique products she has in store.

The mum-of-three, who does commissions, is also selling items from 15 local artists. Gail has had her business for around eight years, predominantly online.

The former Balwearie High pupil revealed how she came to set up shop: “When I had my three boys my slice of creative time (hence the name My Cherry Pie) was on a Thursday night between 7 and 9pm,” she said.

“That was my time to make my jewellery.

“My business grew from there.

“I went to night classes to learn jewellery techniques and started off selling products at table sales before joining the online marketplace with other craftspeople.

“I had been looking for a studio space when this one in Kirkcaldy came up - it was just the right size.

“There are also a lot of like-minded businesses in this area and they support one another.

“There has been a rise in independent retailers and I wanted to offer people a unique experience.

“As well as my own work I am also selling products from local artists including woven textiles, cards and illustrations. I am very selective though – I want to make sure the products complement my own.

“I am looking forward to settling in and getting my name known in the town.”

Gail lives in Kinghorn but was brought up in Kirkcaldy.

She went to Balwearie High School after which she did a foundation art course in Carlisle, followed by a BA (Hons) Degree in woven textiles from the former Scottish College of Textiles, now part of Heriot University.

She then taught in a design college in South Wales, before returning to Scotland.

Gail then embarked on a post graduate diploma in Art Therapy and worked with adults and children with acquired brain injury for a few years before having her family.