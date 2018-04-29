Sneak-in thief assaults woman in her home

Police have appealed for witnesses following a sneak-in theft in Kirkcaldy led to the householder being assaulted.

The incident happened around 2.40am on Saturday in Mitchell Street.

The man sneaked into a house and stole money and drink before assaulting a woman.

She suffered minor injuries, but was left very shaken.

Police want to hear from anyone in the are who was making their way home after a night out.

The man entered the property and stole alcohol and money before assaulting the 44-year old woman.

He was seen walking towards Alexandra Street.

He was described as white, mid to late 20s, 5’6-5’8” tall, slim build, unshaven and having a local accent. He was wearing a dark hooded top which was pulled up over his head, with white writing on one of the sleeves and also stonewashed jeans and black boots.

DCI Scott Cunningham, said: “The victim sustained minor injuries as a result but is very shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing for any witnesses including taxi drivers who were in the area at that time after a night out who may have seen anyone matching this description to contact us.

“We would also like to remind people to ensure their front doors are locked and secure at all times.”

Can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 557 of April 28. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.