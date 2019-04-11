Snooker legend Jimmy White coming to Fife

Snooker legend Jimmy White is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre to talk about his career.

‘The Whirlwind’ is on stage at the Kirkcaldy venue on Sunday, September 1 in an evening of conversation which promises to be rich with anecdotes.

White was a six times world finalist at The Crucible.

On each and every occasion, he had to settle for the runners-up cheque.

White was one of the game’s true characters, once teaming up with the equally flamboyant Alex Hurricane Higgins to become the 1984 world doubles champions.

He was the first left handed player, and the second overall, to record a maximum 147 at the world championships.

The night will feature Jimmy in conversation with BBC radio and journalist Alex Belfield and feature footage from some of his classic games. There is also an opportunity to ask him questions direct in the second half of the show.

Ticket details from the box office or online HERE www.onfife.com



