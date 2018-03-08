Snow delays Kirkcaldy charity shop opening

Last week’s atrocious weather put paid to the planned opening of Kirkcaldy’s newest charity shop.

The DeafAction shop at the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street was due to open to the public last Thursday, with a preview for invited guests the day before.

However, as the manageress of the shop as well as many of the visitors were due to travel across from Edinburgh, the opening had to be postponed.

It was finally opened yesterday (Wednesday), when it was given a warm welcome by members of the public.

As well as selling clothing, furniture, household items and much more to raise much-needed funds for the charity. staff and volunteers are hoping the shop will become a community hub, offering training, advice, sign language and lip reading sessions, as well as a meeting place for local people.

The shop is also seeking volunteers from the local community who can give a few hours of their time to help make it a success, as well as working together for a better future for people who are deaf or suffer from hearing loss.