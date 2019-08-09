Social worker who conned Fife Council is removed from the register

A former social worker who conned Fife Council out of more than £6500 has been removed from the register.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this year Joyce Hollywood was convicted of obtaining £6573.62 between February 4, 2011, and August 9, 2013, by fraudulent means while working as a senior social worker in Glenrothes.

She claimed to be asking the social work department for money on behalf of clients when in fact she had forged documents and was just keeping the cash.

Hollywood was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, and now the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has determined she is unfit to practice as a social worker.

The Fitness to Practise Panel stated: “The Panel have not been provided with any information as to the circumstances which might have led to the conduct.

“You have not co-operated to any significant degree with the SSSC. You have not attended any hearings in relation to this matter or provided any views. The Panel considered that you have not shown any insight, regret or apology in relation to the conduct.

“The conduct is a significant breach of trust and you sought to conceal your wrongdoing over a period of time as evidenced by the terms of the conviction.

“In the absence of any demonstration of remorse, insight or any evidence of your attempts to remediate your conduct, the Panel did not consider that they could be satisfied that the conduct or conduct of a similar nature would not be repeated.”