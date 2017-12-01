Spreading festive cheer to children in hospital

A Kirkcaldy couple are hoping to make Christmas special for children who have to spend the holiday in hospital by launching an appeal for festive gift donations.

Bee Parkinson and her fiance James Innes Cameron are looking for locals to donate unwrapped toys for youngsters aged two to 13 years of age.

Bee Parkinson. Credit- Fife Photo Agency.

And they want to make the festive deliveries even more memorable by dressing up – with Bee becoming Snow White for the day and James (23) taking on the role of Captain America!

This will be the third year the couple have visited Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and they are asking people to support their campaign by donating Christmas presents for the children.

Bee (25) said: “I originally organised for us to go to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and a group of us collected donations.

“The visit was very successful and we managed to give every child who was in the hospital that day a gift. There were some donations left behind so I decided to bring these to the children’s unit at Victoria Hospital.

“We are looking for toys or anything that a child could play with – in the past we’ve had slinkys, colouring books and toy cars, pretty much everything you could think of, even dogs on leads that bark when you press a button!

“Toys don’t need to be large and elaborate or expensive. The children don’t care so much for the expense or even the size of a present. They just appreciate and enjoy the experience of being able to choose a gift.”

She added: “The gifts need to be left unwrapped and if anyone wishes to donate, they can call me or text me on 07800 975 411 so we can arrange to pick up the gifts.”

The deadline for people handing in gifts is Wednesday, December 20 with Bee and James taking the presents into the hospital on Friday, December 22.