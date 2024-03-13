Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1. Clean up and clear out

Begin your lawn preparation with a spring clean, clearing away the clutter that winter has left behind. This means removing any debris, such as twigs and branches, along with dead leaves that have piled up, providing an unwelcome blanket over your grass. Weeds, those uninvited guests that take advantage of your lawn's weak spots, should also be shown the door.

You’ll also want to remove any moss from your lawn, a frequent issue in cool, damp conditions. You can do this by getting hands-on with a rake for a small-scale operation or turning to a mechanical scarifier for more extensive moss invasions. This spring clean phase is not just about aesthetics. Moss and weeds will steal water and nutrients from your grass, so by removing them, it will set the stage for a healthy, vibrant lawn.

Spring into action – Preparing your lawn for the year ahead

2. Inspect and repair gardening tools

Before you get started with work on your lawn, take a moment to inspect and repair your gardening tools. Sharpen those blades on your mower to ensure clean cuts, lubricate all moving parts to keep things running smoothly, and don't hesitate to replace any tools that are damaged or have seen better days. This can save you a lot of time and energy in the long run, ensuring that when the time comes to dive back into your gardening, everything is in tip-top shape and will make your spring lawn care tasks more enjoyable and efficient. The last thing you want is a partially cut lawn and a broken-down mower!

3. Cutting edge

When it comes to giving your lawn that cutting edge in the springtime, a little know-how goes a long way. Instead of going for that dramatic, all-at-once chop, think about a trim-and-tend approach. Start with shorter, more frequent cuts to ease your lawn back into its prime. Cutting your lawn regularly at the correct height will encourage healthier growth from root to tip.

Each blade of grass contains nutrients that keep it healthy, so when you cut the grass some of those nutrients are cut away along with the excess organic matter. For this reason, you should never cut more than a third of the length off in any one mow, or the lost nutrients will cause your lawn to yellow and look lifeless. Mowing wet grass is never a good idea since it can damage your lawn and clog your mower’s blades. If it has rained recently or the grass is wet from morning dew, wait until it dries out before you start mowing.

4. Overseeding

If your lawn's looking a bit tired after the winter beat-down, consider giving it a little spring boost with overseeding. In simple terms, overseeding involves spreading new grass seed over the existing turf to enhance its health and appearance. It's like a spa treatment for your grass, setting the stage for a lush, envy-inducing lawn come summer. Not only does overseeding help repair those thin patches, but it also makes your turf denser, and will be more pleasing to the eye in terms of colour and overall appearance.

5. Aeration

Lastly, when it comes to keeping your lawn in tip-top shape, don't overlook an aeration treatment, especially in the spring and autumn. Think of aeration as your lawn's ability to breathe, breaking up compacted soil that blocks air, water, and nutrients. By punching little holes in the turf, aeration makes sure your grass gets all the good stuff it needs from below the surface. This isn't just a one-off treat; making aeration a regular part of your lawn care routine is key to maintaining its health and vibrancy. So, if you're aiming for a lawn that's not just surviving but thriving, remember to give it some room to breathe with aeration.