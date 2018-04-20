Squadron to visit north east Fife to celebrate historic links

Members of a Norwegian air squadron will make a flying visit to Wormit this weekend to mark a special relationship.

Around 15 serving members of 333 Squadron Royal Norwegian Air Force will be stopping at Woodhaven on Sunday, ahead of two weeks of exercises at Lossiemouth.

Woodhaven is regarded as the birthplace of the squadron, which was formed on February 8, 1942.

The squadron will be welcomed at Woodhaven by members of Wormit Bowling Club, who will shown them where the Catalinas were beached for maintenance and other surviving infrastructure.

The group will then see the RAF Standard and Veteran’s Plaque in Wormit Parish Church, before moving up to Sandford House.

At 4pm there will be a get together in the WBC clubhouse, giving the squadron a chance to meet residents who remember the Norwegians and Catalinas.

Anyone who remembers the Catalina Flying Boats at Woodhaven or the Norwegians during World War II are invited to attend the meet-up.

A talk on the 333 Squadron will be given to Newport History Group at Small Blyth Hall on May 1, starting at 7.30pm.