St Andrews Aquarium Meerkat ‘mob’ welcomes four baby Meerkittens
Earlier in the year, the team at the aquarium made the decision to bring some younger meerkats into the aquarium again, rehousing a four-year-old female, Simone, and a two-year-old male, Max. The new ‘couple’ settled in quickly and gave birth to a tiny Meerkitten at the end of June this year. The latest arrivals are Simone and Max’s second litter.
To coincide with the start of another season of Great British Bake Off, the aquarium team decided on a bakery “theme” when naming the four new arrivals. The proverbial ‘bun(s) in the oven’ have now been revealed as four-week-old Pretzel, Muffin, Waffle and Flapjack.
Speaking of the new arrival, Aquarium owner John Mace commented; “We are delighted to welcome another litter of Meerkittens, into our aquarium family. It is great to watch the new Meerkat ‘mob’ grow, and our visitors have really enjoyed watching the family expand over the past few months. It’s been twelve years since we brought Meerkats to the aquarium, and our visitors still love watching and learning about them.”