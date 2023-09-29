Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier in the year, the team at the aquarium made the decision to bring some younger meerkats into the aquarium again, rehousing a four-year-old female, Simone, and a two-year-old male, Max. The new ‘couple’ settled in quickly and gave birth to a tiny Meerkitten at the end of June this year. The latest arrivals are Simone and Max’s second litter.

To coincide with the start of another season of Great British Bake Off, the aquarium team decided on a bakery “theme” when naming the four new arrivals. The proverbial ‘bun(s) in the oven’ have now been revealed as four-week-old Pretzel, Muffin, Waffle and Flapjack.

