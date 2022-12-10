Teams then took part in a virtual challenge to walk, run, cycle or travel by wheelchair wherever they chose with trees planted in Burundi by the Jane Goodall Institute based on the distance travelled.Registered teams came from 68 countries, with the most from the UK, Turkey, Lebanon and India . Notably, Scottish teams made up a good proportion .Across the whole challenge, over 100,000kms were recorded with 200, 000 trees planted as a result.

The St Andrews Church Eco Network (STACEN) team’s magnificent effort accounted for 10% of these totals, and achieving first place of 181 teams.Lorna Hutcheon, team co-ordinator, remarked “We are delighted to have worked together to achieve this tremendous total and grateful to the Jane Goodall Institute for all the trees they will plant on our behalf. Our team comprised members of churches, family and friends across St Andrews with particular thanks going to our two super-heroes, known as StrollinShiels and HappyPaws, who notched up over 1,000km each! “