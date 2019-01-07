St Andrews farm building could be new wedding venue

A planning application has been submitted to create a new wedding venue and events space from a series of derelict farm buildings in St Andrews.

Falside Farm, near the A917 between St Andrews and Crail, hopes to convert the 18th century buildings, which are falling apart.

The barn and managers house are currently unsafe, and the roofs have collapsed in several areas.

In their statement, Falside Farm hopes to turn the crumbling buildings into a “series of flexible open spaces, suitable for hire”, and plans to use a number of local contractors and save as much of the original buildings as possible.

They have stated that a new business in the area will “create much needed permanent and ongoing rural employment, as well as for corporate events organisers, caterers, cleaners and businesses who are able to hire the facilities”.

The largest space, the Function suit is designed to accommodate up to 250 people.

In their application, Falside Farm said: “The project has been chosen to make the farm a viable business, and a wedding venue has been chosen to respond to high demand in the local area, for flexible space to hold a wedding

and reception, with an emphasis on character and tradition.

“The design of the wedding venue has been carried out in keeping with the traditional layout of the steading and old cattle court, because we want to retain the history of the farm but modernise the farm business at the same time.

“The main function suite will be based in the old cattle courts and will have the capacity to seat 250 guests.

“My intention is to live in the modernised farmhouse and manage the venue from there. If the venue is given the go ahead, this will ensure the farm’s viability.

“The farming operations at Falside are also being diversified, alongside the steading. I plan to grown niche, high value crops and, by the time you read this, I’ll have planted a small plantation of tea bushes at the farm, to sell tea leaves under my own brand.

“I also plan to put in a Honeyberry orchard in the autumn and with them plan to make my own brand of either wine or gin, as another diversified project. This will work hand-in-hand with the wedding venue, as it will potentially be a way to sell the wine/ gin back to the consumer, through the wedding venue.”