St Andrews lifeguards rescue paddleboarders struggling to get to shore

The incident, which happened on Sunday afternoon at East Sands Beach, has prompted an appeal to people to ensure they are fully equipped, and check the weather forecast.

The lifeguards monitored the progress of the two paddleboarders into shore for around 10 minutes.

Jake Muir, RNLI lifeguard, also went into the water on a rescue board to assist them.

Given the strong offshore wind, the lifeguards made the decision to intervene early and pull the two paddleboarders back to the beach before it became too difficult for them to return safely.

Jake said: ‘We’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming to the beach to go paddleboarding.

“We urge all paddleboarders to wear a buoyancy aid, check the weather conditions and tide times, and take a means of calling for help, such as a phone in a waterproof case.’

“If you spot someone in difficulty on the coast, resist the urge to enter the water to help, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. On a lifeguard patrolled beach, alert the lifeguards.