St Andrews residents group opposes hotel plans

Dozens of St Andrews residents met this week united in their opposition to proposals to build a hotel and student accommodation.

Residents from the Abbey Park area met at the Boys’ Brigade Hall on Monday to decide how best to oppose Robertson Property’s planning application.

The application is for a hotel, student accommodation, associated access, landscaping and works on land to the east of Abbey Park Avenue.

In response to the application a new group, Abbey Park Residents’ Action Group, has been formed.

The group hosted the meeting this week, at which residents explained their reasons for objection to the plans.

Included in the list of objections was the impact a hotel and student accommodation could have on the nearby retirement home, the impact the extra traffic could have on the roads, and the impact the development could have on trees surrounding the proposal.

Addressing the residents, chair Eric Lewis said: “This turnout surely reflects the feeling we have about the proposal.”

There was also discussion about the need for student accommodation and a hotel.

Ted Broklebank, vice-chair, said: “Surely hotels should be built where there is demand?

Another resident added: “You don’t put student blocks next to retirement homes.”

Attendees decided upon a course of action going forward, which includes calling on the town’s four councillors to attend a meeting.