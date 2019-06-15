St Andrews’ sewers 160 tonnes lighter after diet

Sewers in St Andrews are 160 tonnes lighter after being put on a diet by Scottish Water.

Scottish Water launched its first ever proactive drive to reduce the amount of fats, oils and grease (known as FOG) being put into the sewer network in St Andrews last September.

The dramatic weight loss – equivalent to the weight of 28 adult elephants – was achieved with the help of dozens of businesses which serve food. They were visited as part of the unique drive and as a result have fitted grease trapping equipment to their kitchens – some had no traps at all while others were using ones which were the wrong size.

Scottish Water worked with environmental inspectors from Environmental Compliance and Services (ECAS) to visit 172 businesses which serve food to educate them on the importance of disposing of FOG the right way. Businesses included restaurants, cafés, hotels, fast food outlets, academic institutions, supermarkets, and nursing homes.

Staff were given advice and support on best kitchen practices and after their kitchen areas were inspected they were advised what grease trapping equipment they needed.

The campaign proved so successful it was expanded to include a number of businesses in Cupar and the Quayside in Dundee.

As a result of the campaign 119 new or bigger grease traps were fitted – ensuring fats, oils and grease are stopped from going into the sewers and causing fatbergs which can lead to blockages and ultimately pollution.

ECAS says this will prevent 140 tonnes of FOG in the town’s sewer in the first year and every year after.

Scottish Water also carried out a six-week ‘deep clean’ of the sewers in the main streets in St Andrews when 20 tonnes of FOG was vacuumed out using specialist equipment. This takes the total weight loss for the town’s sewers to a staggering 160 tonnes.

When FOG goes down sinks and drains instead of being trapped at source it can build up in the pipes and become fatbergs. This can potentially lead to blockages which case flooding and can harm the environment including rivers and oceans.

Mike Will, waste water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: “As a result of our time in Fife the sewers will be 160 tonnes lighter of FOG. There was no secret to this diet’s success – this weight loss was only possible with the incredible support from the businesses we visited.

“Collectively, businesses spent around £500,000 fitting new or bigger grease trapping equipment. That highlights just how much they care for their community.

“As part of this fat-free drive Scottish Water carried out a major sewer clean in St Andrews. We hope this prevention and cure approach will make for a much healthier and slimmer sewer network and a significant reduction in the number blockages.”

Stephen Gethins, MP for north east Fife, praised the results. He said: “This has been a great initiative with real benefits for the town and local businesses. Raising awareness of this issue is so important for the environment, for businesses and for customers who want to know places they eat and drink are being responsible.

“This is great work and I hope the efforts and investment by Scottish Water will have long-term benefits for the whole town.”