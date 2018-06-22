Stage set for new theatre group auditions

A new theatre company launched in Kirkcaldy is to hold auditions for its next production.

Left Behind is a new venture which is working on a production which aims to hit the stage later this year.

The group wants to put the word out about auditions in July for an original play, The Journey Home.

The play follows the story of a woman who escapes from an abusive relationship and tries to get her life back on track while pregnant.

Director Bee Parkinson explained the inspiration for Left Behind.

“A lot of the people involved in it, we were the people who were left behind by society when we were younger we were bullied, suffered quite a few things throughout our lives.

“A lot of the work that we do focuses on social issues from our world for other people who have also been left behind, to express their voices and their feelings.”

Bee said the group formed the production company after she staged The Divine Comedy last year at the Adam Smith Theatre.

“This is very different to the Divine Comedy.

“It’s a very raw, emotional, powerful production, and we’re all kind of invested in the message that’s coming out. It’s not really for the faint-hearted.

“The Journey Home is the story of a young woman by the name of Maria Michaels who has recently left a very abusive relationship, and is trying to get her life back on track and reclaim the things that she’s lost, and just find her own path to a place that feels like home.

“The only stickler with this is that she’s pregnant.

“And she has to basically make the decision with what she’s going to do and how she’s going to move forward after everything that’s happened to her.

“The roles that we’re casting for are Catherine, who is Maria’s sister and is about mid-20s. We’re casting for a female counsellor from a local support service, she can be any age up to about 50.

“And we’re casting for Maria’s father Eamon, and he’s in about his 50s.”

Auditions for the Journey Home will be held on Saturday, July 7, at Styx, on Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, between midday and 4pm.