Stagecoach propose alternative plans to Park and Ride charges

Stagecoach operators in Fife have proposed an alternative plan to the proposal to charge users a £1 daily fee.

Councillors on the Assets, Property and Facilities Committee will consider an alternative plan to the already approved daily parking charge.

The charge was brought forward after concerns were raised about the future running costs at the facilities.

Stagecoach East Scotland (SES) raised concerns over the proposed park and ride charges and offered an alternative to the council.

The new plan will be heard in private before the committee.

Derek Crowe, roads and transportation senior manager, said: “At an initial meeting we reaffirmed the need for the Council to recover the approved level of income to help cover the running costs of these facilities.

“SES indicated a willingness to work with us and explore alternative options to parking charges.

“We were able to develop a draft proposed agreement which will be put before councillors next week.

“It is our opinion that the proposed agreement reflects a good outcome for the Council, supporting sustainable transport and climate change adaptation policies.”

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress