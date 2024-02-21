Standing Stane Road crash: two hurt as six-vehicle crash closed road for hours
It happened on the A915 Standing Stane road near Windygates on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene around 2:30pm. Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Glenrothes were all dispatched along with a heavy rescue unit. Police and ambulance services were also called.
Two two people were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. There are no details on their injuries.
A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were told there were five vehicles involved but when we got there we found there were six involved. We sent three appliances from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy. We also deployed a heavy rescue unit but that was not required.”