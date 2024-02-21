Standing Stane Road crash: two hurt as six-vehicle crash closed road for hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened on the A915 Standing Stane road near Windygates on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene around 2:30pm. Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Glenrothes were all dispatched along with a heavy rescue unit. Police and ambulance services were also called.

Two two people were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. There are no details on their injuries.

