Standing Stane Road crash: two hurt as six-vehicle crash closed road for hours

Two people were taken to hospital after a six-vehicle crash closed a main road in Fife for several hours
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:38 GMT
It happened on the A915 Standing Stane road near Windygates on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene around 2:30pm. Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Glenrothes were all dispatched along with a heavy rescue unit. Police and ambulance services were also called.

Two two people were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. There are no details on their injuries.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were told there were five vehicles involved but when we got there we found there were six involved. We sent three appliances from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy. We also deployed a heavy rescue unit but that was not required.”

