Star names set for 117-mile Fife Coastal Path walk

Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig will join actress Arabella Weir, author Kathy Lette, charity campaigner Sarah Brown on a five-way walk of Fife's Coastal Path to raise funds for charity.

They are training for the 117-trek around the Kingdom's coastline which starts on Monday, July 30.

Arrabella Weir and Sarah Brown

They plan to complete the journey from North Queensferry to Newport on Tay in five days.

The quartet, who will be joined by sandi's partner, Debbie, plan a number of special drop-ins and events along the way, including an early stop at Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

The money raised will go to Sarah'sd charity, Theirworld, hich promotes safe schools and helps give children the best possible start in life.

Sarah said she was ‘a tiny bit apprehensive but hugely excited’ and hopes local folk will turn out to give their support as they pass through Fife's villages and towns.

Donations can be made directly to the walkers’ collection buckets or via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theirworldfifewalk

Alternatively text FIFE18 £10 to 70070 to donate to Theirworld.