Step forward for plan to improve cycling and walking routes in Cupar

Plans for a new cycling route linking both sides of Cupar and creating a safer route to school for Castlehill PS pupils, has taken a step forward.

Sustainable Cupar has been awarded funding for a feasibility study – the first step towards construction – from Transport Scotland, through Sustrans’ Places for Everyone programme.

The funding will enable the highly-regarded company Aecom to undertake the necessary feasibility studies for an improved cycling and walking route from Castlehill to the north of the town.

The route would start at the school, along South Road, across the river and rail line, up to Westfield, around to Bell Baxter, and finish up at Kilmaron School.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Cycling and walking routes for getting around Cupar could be better. Sustainable Cupar and Fife Council have been working together on this.

“Sustainable Cupar proposed a network of routes, illustrated with an ‘underground’ style map.”

The spokesperson added: “The wish for better routes came from members of the community, particularly parents of school children, who came to Sustainable Cupar for help with this.

“They chose the route from Castlehill, that was coloured red on the ‘underground’ map, as their priority. This became known simply as the ‘Red Route’.”

Fife Council has plans for another route in the town – the ‘pink route’ – which also has the support of Sustainable Cupar.