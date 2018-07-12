Step out for town’s first walking festival

Locals are being invited to step out for Kirkcaldy’s first ever Walking Festival which launches this weekend.

The event, which runs from July 14-22, is offering a range of fun and interesting walks over the course of nine days throughout the town.

Co-ordinated by Greener Kirkcaldy, the festival aims to get people out walking in their local community, bringing people together to appreciate different aspects of the town such as its nature and history.

It will feature a variety of walks – some of which are suitable for pushchairs and some of which are tailored for children or families.

With 12 walks on offer, there is a wide choice available from exploring rockpools to scavenger hunts to tots’ bingo.

The walks are at various locations including: Kirkcaldy to Kinghorn via the Coastal Path, Kirkcaldy to East Wemyss, Raith Estate, Ravenscraig Park, Ravenscraig Beach, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy Galleries and the War Memorial Gardens.

In Beveridge Park there will be quiz sheets available to pick up from the burger van in the park for anyone walking around to complete. It focuses on identifying various features in the park as people walk round.

The walks are being run by a number of local groups and organisations including the Bennochy Walkers, Kirkcaldy Walking Football, Pole O Rama, Nordic Walking with Judith Frame, Langtoun Tots Baby and Toddler Group, Walk On, Bums off Seats, Active Fife, Greener Kirkcaldy, Linton Lane Centre, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Beveridge Park Group and Fife Council’s Walk a Mile with See Me, raising awareness around mental health.

The idea is that anyone can take part, no matter what your age or fitness level is and all the walks are free.

Susan Jeynes, walking festival organiser, said: “There’s a good range of walks, and it’s great to see so many organisations getting involved.

“I’m particularly looking forward to learning more about Beveridge Park and taking my daughter rockpool exploring.”

Lauren Parry, senior development worker, Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “We’re delighted that the first Walking Festival is bringing together local groups and organisations to run a variety of walks in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s all about encouraging people to walk in their local community, get active and get people out of their cars. The Kirkcaldy Walking Festival programme has walks for different age groups and abilities too, so there are activities for everyone.

“We’ve been supported by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund to run this festival which is part of our Active Travel project.”

For more information visit: http://www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/kirkcaldy-walking-festival.