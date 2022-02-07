Stolen car torched in Fife park sparks police probe

Police are investigating the theft of a car which was found burned out in a Glenrothes park.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:28 am

Fire crews were called to put the flames out in Gilvenbank Park late on Saturday evening.

The vehicle - a silver Ford Focus - had been stolen in Leslie earlier that evening, and abandoned in the park.

The car burned out in Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Saturday, 5 February, 2022 a report was made to police that a silver Ford Focus had been stolen from outside a shop on High Street, Leslie.

"Later the same night, police attended a report of a car on fire within Sandray Park at Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes.

"Officers are treating both incidents as linked and enquiries are continuing."

FifeGlenrothesPolice ScotlandCoronavirus