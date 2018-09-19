Storm Ali: ScotRail cancels Fife trains

ScotRail has cancelled services through Fife as Storm Ali intensifies.

The central belt of Scotland in particular has been badly hit by the high winds and heavy rain, with cancelations across the country.

It comes after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for today.

The storm has caused major line blockages – for example a number of trees have fallen onto the line – and overheard wires have been damaged. This has resulted in the suspension of a number of rail routes.

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all vehicles and pedestrians and the Queensferry Crossing is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Rail services are expected to be severely impacted for the rest of the day.

A statement on ScotRail’s website says: “Due to severe weather disruption is expected until 8pm.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Kirkcaldy will be suspended.”

Ticket acceptance is in place with bus operators across many parts of the country, and ScotRail aims to get buses in place to replace trains on some routes.

ScotRail is advising customers not to travel unless it’s essential, and to check your journey before considering travelling at @ScotRail on Twitter, by downloading the ScotRail app, or by visiting scotrail.co.uk.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “We are really sorry to customers for the disruption that has been caused by Storm Ali.

“We are working flat out to keep people moving where possible but our advice to customers is not to travel unless absolutely essential.”

