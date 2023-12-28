​Storm Gerrit was forecast to batter most of Scotland as it hit landfall.

Dogs being carried through the flooding in Cupar (Pic: James Matheson)

​What Fifers did not expect was the devastation it wrought across the Kingdom, with Cupar and Pitlessie worst affected. The rain caused rivers to burst their banks, while drainage systems simply could not cope with the volume of water which ended up flooding streets and homes.

The Yellow Weather Warning from the Met Office was in place for much of the country throughout Wednesday as Storm Gerrit bore down on the Kingdom. Motorists had been advised to take due care and travel only if absolutely essential.

At one point the A90 was closed in both directions at Kincaldrum, between Forfar and Dundee, and the A92 closed at Inverurie. Hundreds of motorists were stranded on the A9 for several hours due to snow.

Firefighters had to be called in to rescue residents in Cupar such was the levels of flooding during Storm Gerrit (Pic: James Matheson)

Residents in Cupar had to be rescued from their homes by emergency services staff wading chest deep through the streets to reach affected homes following the flash flooding. Specialist boats had to be brought in from Perth and Stirling to help with rescue efforts in the Burnside area.

A meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) – chaired by Justice Secretary and Minister for Resilience Angela Constance and attended by a number of Ministers – was called urgently on Wednesday evening to ensure appropriate measures were in place to deal with the impacts of Storm Gerrit.

People could be seen rescuing family pets and carrying them through waist-high floodwater in Cupar.

Footage shared by James Matheson showed people taking the animals to safety after the town was hit by extensive flooding.

Mr Matheson captured other images showing firefighters aiding residents on flooded streets. He said crews were “helping families out of their flooded homes.”

The River Eden was reported to have burst its banks in Strathmiglo, causing homes in that immediate area to flood.

National coach operator, Stagecoach alerted users that the 42 bus service would not be visiting Tayport as a result of the flooding on the B945.

The A915 Leven to Lundin Links Road was blocked by a fallen tree during the storm, while the carriageway between St Andrews and Largo was also flooded and impassable. Police and local authority warnings told motorists to find alternative routes, and to avoid the areas affected.

The A916 between Kennoway and Cupar was blocked as high winds battered the area felling many trees.