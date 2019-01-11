Strictly dance professionals heading to Fife

Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag will be bringing their new, show-stopping dance production, ‘Dance Those Magical Musicals’ to Fife this year.

The popular professional dancers are embarking on a major tour of the UK and Ireland for 2019.

Professional dancers from the Strictly Come Dancing television series, will dance their way to the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 10 ' 11.

And they will be stopping at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on March 23.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple will present a world where ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography, set to iconic theatrical music from shows including ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘42nd Street’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Top Hat’, ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Jersey Boys’.

Joining Anton and Erin live on stage will be the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe, a sensational West End dance ensemble and star vocalist, Lance Ellington.

The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton and Erin first met in 1997 and the pair soon began competing professionally, winning many national and international awards.

Anton said of the new show: “Get ready for West End live on the dancefloor!”

A former Strictly professional dancer is also set to perform at the Alhambra Theatre this year. Brendan Cole is bring his All Night Long show to Dunfermline on March 16 at 7.30pm.

Brendan is joined by his cast of guest dancers, his captivating leading lady and superbly talented 14-piece band and singers, to whip up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

From tantalising tango to fiery paso doble, elegant foxtrot to breath-taking waltz, audiences can also expect a few surprises in store. To book tickets visit: www.alhambradunfermline.com

Meanwhile, the 16th series of the smash hit BBC One show might be over for another year but fans of Strictly Come Dancing are in for a special treat this year.

Tickets for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour are now on sale and the spectacular will be dancing its way across the country and stopping at the Edinburgh Playhouse in May.

Starring 10 of the hugely popular and much-loved professional dancers from the Strictly Come Dancing television series, the 35-date tour kicks off on May 3 and will arrive in the capital for performances on May 10-11.

The exciting line-up of dancers and Strictly TV favourites performing on the tour are: reigning Strictly champion Katya Jones; 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard; two-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice; 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; three time Strictly semi-finalist Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

Just a few weeks ago fans watched in awe as documentary maker Stacey Dooley and her dance partner, Kevin Clifton, lifted the coveted glitterball trophy when they were crowned winners of the latest series of the award-winning show. Stacey beat Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts in the final to scoop the top prize.

Now people are being given the opportunity to get a little closer to the professional dancers who take part in Strictly by being able to watch them perform live on stage across the Forth.

It is an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the incredible talent of these multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show – live on stage!

To book tickets online visit: atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or telephone the box office on 0844 871 3014.