Strictly star is back in Fife this month with a new show

Brendan Cole has been a regular visitor to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline, where he has wowed audiences with his live shows.

The former Strictly professional dancer is at home on the stage, and his shows are hugely entertaining.

Not only can he dance, he can can sing and even play guitar.

Oh, and he know show to charm his audience too!

Brendan returns with his new production Show Man to the Alhambra on March 16.

Once again, he has put together a real extravanaganza with a live band and a cast of excellent dancers.

Expect everything from classic waltzes to a fiery tango and probably a jive or two as well, andf there is every chance he will have you up and out of your seats for an impromptu salsa masterclass.

You’ll struggle to find a more entertaining show in Fife this year.