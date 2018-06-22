Student satisfaction ratings rise at Fife College

Over 90 per cent of students at Fife College are satisfied with their college experience – a number that is on the increase thanks to a range of initiatives including promoting student health and wellbeing.

Fife College’s Student Association (FCSA) was delighted to receive a four star award for its work in this area at an awards ceremony held recently.

It was recognised for its efforts at the Healthy Body Healthy Mind Awards run by Scottish Student Sport with NUS Scotland.

Its innovative work included in the campaign has been heavily student led with students designing and creating videos and radio adverts to promote a clean air campus status and smoking prevention policy.

With mental health concerns on the rise and resources for mental health limited, the FCSA delivered a range of activities designed to make students more aware of their own mental health as well as introduce techniques to positively benefit them throughout the year.

Recent key changes on campus include the introduction of a Student Mental Health Agreement. A health and wellbeing advisor is also being recruited to give support to students in need of an urgent referral.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal, said: “We are delighted that student satisfaction at Fife College is steadily rising and know, from the feedback we receive through our own surveys and the FCSA, that good health and wellbeing plays a vital part in a positive learning experience for our students.