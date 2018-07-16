Sun shines on the Links for 2018 Burntisland Highland Games

The sun is shining on the Links in Burntisland as hundreds flock there to celebrate the annual Highland Games this afternoon (Monday).

The parade of organisers, Exiles (who came from as far afield as China and Australia), local councillors and invited guests were led to the Links from the Burgh Chambers at 11.45 a.m. by Burntisland and District Pipe Band to mark the start of the Games, which is now in its 366th year.

Spectators were able to enjoy the childrens’ races, the Highland dancing, cycling and Binn Race as well as the heavy events.

Read more about how the event went in this Thursday’s Fife Free Press.