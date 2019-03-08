Supplies restored following power cuts in Kirkcaldy

Engineers from SP Energy Networks have now restored supplies following reports of power cuts in Kirkcaldy this afternoon (Friday).

There had been reports that parts of the town centre were left in darkness following the glitches in the KY1 postcode area.

However, a spokesman for SP Energy Networks said the problem has now been fixed.

The spokesman tweeted: “Supplies have been restored to customers affected by #powercut #KY1 #Kirkcaldy. Thank you for your patience today.”