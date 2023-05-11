Support for Fife community groups as applications to Co-op Local Community Fund open

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, can apply up until June 11 to be considered for the next round of funding.

The Co-op's support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from over 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than eight-in-10 (84 per cent) of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and, align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, with a focus on:

Applications to the Co-op Community Fund are now open.

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op said: “Co-op is committed to making a real and tangible difference in our local communities, while creating significant value for Members through our Membership scheme. Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations. We know that our members want to support the communities they live in, and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this, simply by shopping at Co-op - with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”

