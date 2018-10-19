Survey: Have your say on how we can improve Kirkcaldy town centre

Kirkcaldy town centre is facing its biggest loss with the news that M&S is closing its High Street branch in 2019.

It has been the flagship store for 80 years – and the shock announcement has sparked a huge debate on where the High Street goes from here.

We want to capture YOUR views in this quick and straight forward survey.

What do you want to see happen our High Street? What’s missing – and what changes need to be made?

We will collate your views and make sure all councillors, our MP and MSPs are fully briefed on what YOU want to see happen – and we will share them with key organisations involved in the debate.

There is no doubt that people care about their town centre – and they want to see it improved.

There is no doubt that people care about their town centre – and they want to see it improved.

