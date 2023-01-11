The drama happened at Booker cash and carry premises at Pitreavie Industrial Park in around 11:00am.

Emergency services, inducing police, paramedic and the fire service attended as the building was evacuated as a precaution, but the package presented no danger to the public and staff and customers were allowed back in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package at a premises on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline around 11.10am on Wednesday.

Booker, Dunfermline

“Emergency services attended and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It was established there was no danger to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

