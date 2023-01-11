News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Suspicious package at Fife cash and carry leads to evacuation

A business in Fife was evacuated earlier today after reports of a suspicious package sparked a response from emergency services.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:43pm

The drama happened at Booker cash and carry premises at Pitreavie Industrial Park in around 11:00am.

Emergency services, inducing police, paramedic and the fire service attended as the building was evacuated as a precaution, but the package presented no danger to the public and staff and customers were allowed back in.

Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package at a premises on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline around 11.10am on Wednesday.

Booker, Dunfermline
Most Popular

“Emergency services attended and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It was established there was no danger to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

Hide Ad

Two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident to assist.

FifeEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceDunfermline