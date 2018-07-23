Take a short shower to save water, Fifers urged

Scottish Water is urging customers across Fife to use water wisely as a result of the driest six month period since 1984.

The bulk of the region is served by Glendevon and Glenfarg reservoirs, where water levels are currently lower than normal for this time of year.

Now they are urging Fifers to take shorter showers rather than baths, only use washing machines or dishwashers when fully loaded, use watering cans rather than hose pipes on the garden and switch off the tap while brushing your teeth.

They say if everyone in the region cut the length of their shower time by two minutes just once, it would save a total of 5.7 million litres of water

The advice comes as Scottish Water is now closely monitoring levels at the reservoirs and moving water between them to ensure an adequate supply of fresh drinking water.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “While the recent rainfall is very welcome there has been a prolonged dry spell in Fife in the preceding weeks and water levels remain lower than would be expected at this time of year. Further sustained rainfall is needed to return water levels to normal levels.

“We are would urge customers to use water wisely as taking simple steps to preserve water helps us maximise water resources.

“We will continue to monitor water levels in the area take measures to maintain a supply of quality drinking water to all our customers.”

Glendevon and Glenfarg reservoirs are located in Perth and Kinross, but serve the majority of our customers across Fife.

Scottish Water invested £4 million in the creation of a transfer pipeline at Glendevon in 2014.

Since then up to 25 million litres of water a day – enough to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools – can now be pumped eastwards from more plentiful sources in the Ochil Hills to the water treatment works. In some areas of Scotland there has been a 30 per cent increase in demand for water during the summer so far and an additional 140 million litres are currently being produced and pushed through the system by Scottish Water every day to meet current customer usage.

Advice is available HERE www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewaterscotland or call the customer helpline on 0800 0778 778.